Free pizza offered all day Friday at new Wichita restaurant

Now is the time to decide how much a free 11-inch pizza means to you.

On Friday, Blaze Pizza – the new pizza restaurant scheduled to open Thursday at 2692 N. Greenwich Court – is giving customers their 11-inch pizza of choice for free. All customers have to do is “like” or follow the restaurant on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and show the cashier that they’ve done so.

Chris McDonald of BZKC LLC, a franchise group that has the rights to Blaze in Kansas and Missouri, said the situation will likely be crowded and crazy.

“It’s going to cause a scene, that’s for sure,” he said.

Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual pizza chain based in California. It allows customers to travel down a line, inspecting ingredients, and choose what they want to put on their pies. It also offers eight signature pies for those who don’t want to design for themselves. Blaze prides itself, McDonald said, on offering ingredients that are clean with no artificial colorings or preservatives.

The pizzas are 11-inches and come with a thin and crispy crust, though there’s also the option of a thicker crust and a gluten-free crust.

Blaze does the giveaway in every market where it opens, and people always swarm the place, McDonald said.

“If it happens the way we expect it to happen, you could expect to see a couple hundred people in line,” he said. “It gives us practice, and it’s a way to say hello to the community.”

Blaze, which sits in the new Greenwich Place development, also serves salads, desserts and beer and wine.

Its official opening day is Thursday. Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.