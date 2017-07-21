Headed to Kansas City? This burnt end BBQ ice cream is a must-have

Wichita restauranteurs come up with some pretty creative stuff.
But a Kansas City ice cream purveyor may have just invented the sweet-and-salty treat of a lifetime. My counterpart at the Kansas City Star, Jill Wendholt Silva, reported this week on the arrival of the Joe’s KC Burnt Ends & Sauce flavored ice cream at Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, a shop at 7140 Wornall Road in Kansas City, Mo. That’s about five miles southwest of the Kansas City Zoo.
The shop debuted the ice cream on Sunday, July 16, which was National Ice Cream Day, and sold 800 scoops. Lines stretched out of David Friesen’s store for most of the day, the Star reported.
The shop makes the ice cream by mixing caramel and Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que’s original sauce. The finishing touch: Candied burnt ends are swirled in.
Betty Rae’s ran out of the flavor the day it debuted, but the owner made more. He plans to have it in stock for a month.
I’m considering a road trip just to get a taste. Let me know if you get some and how it was.
