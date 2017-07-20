Mobile martinis are the latest offering from Xclusive Events

First, they opened the Xclusive Booze Truck, a giant green mobile bar that serves adult beverages anywhere they’re desired.
Then, they opened the Drink Local Truck, fitted with beer taps on the outside, that serves local craft beer wherever it’s desired.
Now, the owners of Xclusive Events are about to open another mobile bar.
The Tin Shaker.
Set up in a 25-foot, 1970s truck, the new business will serve hand-crafted cocktails, some made with juices from local cold-press juice stores. The truck, which will make appearances at Final Friday events and at private parties, also will use local spirits, including some from Wheat State Distilling.
It’ll make its big debut on Final Friday, July 28, at 400 S. Commerce. It’ll also for sure be set up at the second annual ICT Bloktoberfest party in October.
The truck is decorated on the inside with vintage bulbs and Mason jars.
“With this truck, we’d like to go with more private parties,” said Cody Lathrop, who owns Xclusive Events with his sister, Crystal McDonald. “It has a laid-back feel to it.”
You can follow the Tin Shaker on its Facebook page.
Comments