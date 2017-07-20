The Tin Shaker, a cocktail bar on wheels, will make its public debut on Final Friday.
The Tin Shaker, a cocktail bar on wheels, will make its public debut on Final Friday. Courtesy photo
The Tin Shaker, a cocktail bar on wheels, will make its public debut on Final Friday. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

July 20, 2017 9:57 AM

Mobile martinis are the latest offering from Xclusive Events

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

First, they opened the Xclusive Booze Truck, a giant green mobile bar that serves adult beverages anywhere they’re desired.

Then, they opened the Drink Local Truck, fitted with beer taps on the outside, that serves local craft beer wherever it’s desired.

Now, the owners of Xclusive Events are about to open another mobile bar.

The Tin Shaker.

Set up in a 25-foot, 1970s truck, the new business will serve hand-crafted cocktails, some made with juices from local cold-press juice stores. The truck, which will make appearances at Final Friday events and at private parties, also will use local spirits, including some from Wheat State Distilling.

It’ll make its big debut on Final Friday, July 28, at 400 S. Commerce. It’ll also for sure be set up at the second annual ICT Bloktoberfest party in October.

The truck is decorated on the inside with vintage bulbs and Mason jars.

“With this truck, we’d like to go with more private parties,” said Cody Lathrop, who owns Xclusive Events with his sister, Crystal McDonald. “It has a laid-back feel to it.”

You can follow the Tin Shaker on its Facebook page.

Xclusive Events

Xclusive Events co-owner Cody Lathrop talks about his bartending business being recognized as one of Wichita's top small businesses on May 11, 2016. (Bryan Horwath/Wichita Eagle).

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as an artist creates a dramatic new sign at The Pumphouse

View More Video