Heroes in Old Town cuts back to three days a week

He’s not saying why, but the owner of Heroes Sports Bar & Grill at 117 N. Mosley has decided to limit its hours to Thursdays through Saturdays until further notice.
On Sunday, the bar alerted its Facebook followers that starting immediately, its hours would be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Reached by e-mail, manager Kelli Sigler said, “We are enthusiastic about the current and future downtown improvements as well as Cargill relocating to this vibrant area soon.”
She added that the bar would soon add new drink and menu specials.
If anything should change in the future, she said, owner Ted Timsah would reach out.
Cargill soon will start building its headquarters on the spot at 825 E. Douglas where the Wichita Eagle was before relocating to 330 N. Mead in May. That’s less than a block from Heroes. The headquarters is expected to be finished late next year.
Almost two years ago, the Gates family sold Heroes Sports Bar & Grill, one of the city’s longest-running Old Town hotspots to developer Ted Timsah. In March, Timsah parted ways with the people he’d put in charge of running the bar and announced plans to return the bar to its former splendor.
Wichita entrepreneur Gary Streepy opened Heroes in December 1991. It was one of the first early businesses in Old Town, along with Larkspur and River City Brewing Co. Bud Gates was an early investor who eventually bought the bar outright. Gates and his son, Ryan, who was the bar’s managing partner, sold Heroes in late 2015 so they could focus on their Easyhome rent-to-own business.
I’ll let you know if I hear anything more.
