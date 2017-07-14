Where to get free, cheap ice cream in Wichita on Sunday

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and several places in Wichita want to lure you in.
You might have seen my story about Little Lion Ice Cream, which is putting on a “soft opening” of its new ice cream counter inside Espress to Go Go in the Lux.
Here are a few other places that are offering free or cheap frozen treats:
▪ Churn & Burn: The popular ice cream shopped has teamed up with Subaru of Wichita and is passing out free ice cream from 2-3 p.m. Sunday in three locations: Central Riverside Park, Old Town Square and College Hill Park.
▪ McDonald’s: All you have to do is download the McDonald’s app, then look for a coupon for a free vanilla soft-serve cone on Sunday.
▪ Whole Foods, 1423 N. Webb Road: The grocery store will be offering Ben & Jerry’s pints two for $6 on Sunday and also will be offering sundae samples.
▪ Wendy’s: The fast-food chain is offering 50-cent small Frosty treats through Aug. 25
