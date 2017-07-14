Lee Li and her husband, Leo Lin, former owners of Sake near 21st and Amidon, will open their new restaurant near Kellogg and Rock on July 21. This week they gave a few loyal customers a sneak preview. Video by Denise Neil
dneil@wichitaeagle.com
More Videos
0:59
A sneak peek at Sapporo
4:25
Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff
0:38
Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop
3:02
How to make beef and cabbage bierocks
1:04
Free hummus day at Meddys
1:30
A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today
2:15
Freddy's celebrates its 15th anniversary
0:51
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too
0:30
Life Hacks, Eagle Edition
1:22
A peek inside Milkfloat, Delano's dessert restaurant
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil set up a booth at this year's Old Town Chili Cookoff and quickly realized that it was a lot more work than she bargained for. (Travis Heying and Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle)
This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom.
As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)