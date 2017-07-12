Sharon Behler has just opened Sharon’s Place, a restaurant serving Hawaiian food in Derby.
Sharon Behler has just opened Sharon’s Place, a restaurant serving Hawaiian food in Derby. Courtesy photo
Sharon Behler has just opened Sharon’s Place, a restaurant serving Hawaiian food in Derby. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

July 12, 2017 9:51 AM

Derby: Say ‘aloha’ to your newest restaurant

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Sharon Behler’s mother and grandmother were both born and raised in Hawaii.

So Sharon grew up eating the type of cuisine native to that state – teriyaki chicken, kalua pork and lots and lots of macaroni salad.

Her grandmother even once owned Hawaiian restaurants in Guam, and Behler’s dream has long been to open an Hawaiian restaurant of her own.

Now she has. Behler is the new owner of Sharon’s Place, a small restaurant at 141 E. Kay St. in Derby that specializes in Hawaiian plate lunches.

“As a young child and military brat, my earliest memories were of going to grandma’s shop and grinding coffee and helping with the restaurant,” she said. “This was just something I had always wanted to do, ever since I was 5.”

The restaurant, which sits behind Sig’s Gourmet Butcher Shop, serves the type of Hawaiian food that Behler’s mother and grandmother made for her. She doesn’t claim that her recipes are 100 percent authentic, but they’re 100 percent the way she likes them.

Her menu includes teriyaki chicken and steak made with Behler’s own homemade sauce, plus kalua pork roast and seared Spam – one of Behler’s childhood favorites.

Customers can get the dishes in combo meals with macaroni salad, potato salad, green salad or rice. She also serves two desserts: bread pudding and a Hawaiian specialty called haupia, which is a coconut milk custard topped with toasted coconut and chocolate sauce.

So far, Behler said, Derby is responding enthusiastically to Hawaiian food. Her customers’ only complaint is that she isn’t open more often. Her hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Behler, who worked for 24 years in the insurance industry, said she’s getting used to the new pace of her life, and as business picks up, she might consider extending her hours.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turnout for inaugural taco event is overwhelming

Turnout for inaugural taco event is overwhelming 1:23

Turnout for inaugural taco event is overwhelming
Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles 1:22

Food truck offers sweet and spicy pickles
Local blackberry farm offers unique dinner experience 2:01

Local blackberry farm offers unique dinner experience

View More Video