New perk at this year’s Midwest Beerfest: free Uber rides

If you accidentally overdo it at next weekend’s Midwest Beerfest, don’t worry. You’ve got a ride.
Ride service Uber has partnered with the event, which happens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Century II, to offer free rides up to $20 to first-time users.
Uber will designate a pick-up and drop-off zone outside of Century II, said Charity Jackson, a public affairs associate for the California-based company. People who want to take advantage of the offer must download the Uber app, and to redeem the offer, they must enter promo code: MIDWESTBEER.
The code will work only for people who haven’t used Uber before.
“You can install the app ahead of time, and then when you’re ready to go home, you just push a button.” Jackson said. “You don’t have to worry about whether you’ve had too many beers.”
Jackson suggests that first time users pair up and that one person uses the code to get the ride to the festival and the other uses it to get a ride home. A regular-sized Uber that holds up to four people will travel from Century II all the way to 135th and Maple, for example, for about $17.
Jackson says that all of Wichita’s available Uber drivers will be on alert on Saturday, so supply should be able to keep up with demand, she said.
The Grand Tasting will feature samples of hundreds of beers, including local craft beers. Another high-tech addition to this year’s tasting: The festival is also employing BamText service to let attendees vote for their favorite brewery and favorite Kansas brewery. From 1 to 3:15 p.m. the day of the tasting, people should text the name of their favorite craft brewery to 316-218-9550 and the name of their favorite Kansas craft brewery to 316-218-9551. The winners will be awarded plaques.
Tickets to the Grand Tasting are $45 at Century II’s WichitaTix box office, by calling 316-303-8100 or online at ww.wichitatix.com. Look for more details about the festival next week on Dining with Denise.
