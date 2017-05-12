Flint Hills Market & Bakery will live on; owner finds her successors

3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures Pause

1:00 Flint Hills Market and Bakery to close

1:04 Take a tour of Aero Plains Brewing

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

1:15 From an Airbus jet at 34,000 feet, the lightning show was amazing

1:16 Kyle Busch eager to for shot at consecutive spring wins at Kansas

1:40 Two weeks after losing a leg, this lab is learning to swim

1:05 Expanded Uniquities space opens

8:20 Coach Bill Snyder on the Wildcats spring game