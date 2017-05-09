Win two tickets to sold-out Delano beer sampling

It’s as good as sold out, but I happen to have two tickets to Friday night’s Fourth Annual Amber Waves Beer Walk and Tasting Tour to give away.
The event, which benefits Starkey, will happen on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Delano District. It invites ticketholders to walk from business to business, sampling beer and food at each one.
The tasting tour is sponsored by Standard Beverage, and craft beer samples will be served at a variety of Delano businesses within walking distance of each otgher on West Douglas – Bungalow 26, Hatman Jack’s, Monarch, Melange Custom Jewelry, What’s Brewin’, Sweet Cheeks Boutique, All Things BBQ, Sugar Sisters Bakery and Bicycle X-Change. Each stop will offer a beer sample as well as appetizers prepared by local restaurants and caterers, and there will be live music set up along the path.
A new addition this year is a beer garden at Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley, which will be open at the end of the tour. There, attendees can sample beer sponsored by house of Schwan from Aero Plains, Central Standard Brewing, Hopping Gnome, Wichita Brewing Co. and River City.
As of this afternoon, only about four of the event’s 400 tickets were still available. They have a value of $50 each, so this prize is worth $100. Money raised goes to Starkey, a nonprofit that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Want to win the tickets? Go to the Dining with Denise Facebook page and leave a comment on the post about the contest. Share the post to let your friends know about it. I’ll randomly draw a winner Thursday, May 11, and reply to his/her comment. Check your "OTHER" folder as sometimes Facebook places messages there.
Comments