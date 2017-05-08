Win a chance to sample Wichita’s best Bloody Marys

It’s the hottest Thursday-night ticket it town, and I have two that could be yours.
Thursday is the annual Blooms, Brews & Bloody Marys event at Botanica, and it always draws a big crowd. Tickets are almost always sold out by the time the event arrives.
But if you go to my Facebook page, Dining With Denise, and comment on my post about the event, you could win two tickets – a $110 value. On Tuesday afternoon, I’ll randomly choose two names from all the people who commented.
The event fills Botanica, 701 Amidon, with food samples from 10 local restaurants plus beer and mixed drinks from local breweries and alcohol vendors. But the Bloody Marys are the star attraction, and this year, nine bars and restaurants will competing to see who can make the best one. The winner is determined by votes from the crowd, which frequently tops 1,200 people.
More than 20 vendors also will be set up throughout the gardens, and visitors roam about snacking and sipping. There have been some pretty crazy Bloody Mary concoctions in the past, including one that was garnished with little hamburgers.
“It’s kind of like a smaller scale Zoobilee,” said Kelsey Webb, Botanica’s director of marketing.
Restaurants providing samples will include Molino’s, Old Mill Tasty Shop, Dempsey’s and Siena Tuscan Steakhouse. Beer will be provided by River City Brewing Co., Walnut River, Central Standard and Wichita Brewing Company.
This year’s Bloody Mary competitors are The Anchor, Mort’s, Molino’s, Whiskey Dicks, Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, Sweet Allie B’s, Dempsey’s, District Taqueria and Sumo.
Tickets to the event are $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. A $100 VIP ticket gets visitors food from District Taqueria and access to a special seating area.
The event starts at 6 p.m.
If you’d rather be safe and buy a ticket rather than take your chances on my contest, visit https://botanica.org/bbbm.
