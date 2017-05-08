Wichita will get three new restaurants in the next two weeks

Three anticipated new restaurants have chosen opening dates, and they’re all very soon.
The first Oak & Pie, the new pizzeria at 21st and Greenwich, which owner John Arnold plans to open on Tuesday, May 16. Arnold, who also has Greystone Steak & Seafood and Deano’s Grill & Tapworks, says it will be a a casual pizza place that serves wood-fired pizzas, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads and appetizers. The restaurant also will specialize in wine and has a wine room that holds 500 bottles. Customers will be able to get house wine by-the-glass, though, for $6.
The new restaurant, which sits next to the new Meddy’s at 21st and Greenwich, will have patio seating and it features lots of cool decor touches, including a hand-made wall near the pizza oven covered with 16,030 nickels that from a distance look like shimmering mosaic tiles. The restaurant will be open for lunch an dinner.
A few days later, on May 19, Poke Mix will open on the other side of town in the spot at 8918 W. 21st St. that was vacated by Orange Leaf. It’s a build-your-own poke bowl place, and the menu will feature raw tuna or salmon mixed with white or brown rice and a choice of toppings like egg, avocado, mango and more. It will also serve poke “burritos” wrapped in seaweed as well as poke nachos on wonton chips.
The restaurant is a project between Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood owner John Nguyen and Mimi Lu. It’ll also be open for lunch and dinner.
Wichita also has the opening of HomeGrown to look forward to on May 23. The restaurant is owned by Sasnak Management, the group that owns Carlos O’Kelly’s and the Good Egg. It’ll be at 29th and Maize Road, in the same strip center that has Orangetheory Fitness.
It will serve breakfast, lunch and brunch and will use locally-sourced ingredients.
Stay tuned for more details on all three restaurants.
