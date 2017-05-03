For once, Wichita’s east side is the last to get something good

Wichita’s east side is usually the first to get the good stuff, not the last.
Except in the case of food truck rallies.
Starting this month, Wichita’s east side has finally been added to the list of “sides” that will have a monthly meetup of food trucks. Downtown was first, followed by the west side, and earlier this year, the south side got one, too.
Funky Monkey Munchies and The Big Apple have organized the new East Side Food Truck Rally, which will happen on the second Sunday of each month at the old Northrock 14 movie theater parking lot, 3151 N. Penstemon St., near 29th and Rock.
The first rally, however, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month – May 21 – to avoid Mother’s Day.
The organizers have arranged for tables, chair and portable toilets, and they’ll also bring in a DJ.
While you wait, several other food truck rallies are planned.
Here’s your list:
South Side Food Truck Rally, Saturday: This monthly event is at the Blood Orchards Market, 6346 S. Broadway. It starts at 9 a.m. with Sunflower Espresso. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., truck serving will be Funky Monkey Munchies, Brickhouse BBQ, Kamayan Truck, Charlie's Pizza Taco, Big Chill Ice Cream, and The Big Apple.
The Truck Stops Here, Sunday: This annual event is a fundraiser for the Andover Advantage Foundation. This year, it will include a jazz component. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andover Plaza, the corner of Andover Road and Central in Andover, and will feature music by Cool Blue Band and Andover music students. Food will be sold by Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, B.S. Sandwich Press, The Big Apple, Funky Monkey Munchies, Brown Box Bakery and Big Chill Ice Cream. People who pay $20 also can sample craft beer from Third Place, Walnut River, Hopping Gnome, Aero Plains, River City and the Three Rings Brewery. The event is family friendly and will include crafts and jewelry vendors. Admission for those not sampling beer is free.
West Side Food Truck Rally: This one happens from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 12 at GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central. Diners will be able to sit in the lobby of the church, and tables and chairs will be provided. It’ll also have live music. The trucks participating are Funky Monkey Munchies, B.S. Sandwich Press, The Big Apple, Sunflower Espresso, Big Chill Ice Cream, Lynn's Curbside, Lil' Bit Gourmet Burgers, SongBird Juice Co, Hot 2 Trot Gourmet Hot Dogs and Brown Box Bakery.
