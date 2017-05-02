Veteran Wichita food trucker leaving town, shutting down

One of Wichita’s most popular dessert food trucks will close at the end of the month when its owner relocates and launches a new career path.
Anna Hastings, who opened her cup cake truck Brown Box Bakery in 2014, is moving to Austin next month. Her husband, Caleb, a pastor, has a new job, and Anna has decided to go back to school and pursue a degree in family and couples therapy.
She’s not taking the truck with her, but she feels confident it will live on in Wichita. Since word got out that she’s giving up the food truck business, several people have contacted her expressing interest in the truck. She’s not yet sure if it will reopen it as Brown Box Bakery or if the new owners will put their own business in. She said she should know by the end of the month.
Hastings said that she’ll miss the friends she’s made in the food truck community during the past three years. But she won’t miss staffing the truck on cold winter days – or making cupcakes.
“My hands are kind of wearing out, squeezing pastry bags,” she said. “I won’t miss the constant Ibuprofen.”
The worst part was breaking the news to her 10-year-old daughter, who loved the cupcake business and always talked about taking the truck over someday.
“I told her that maybe someday when she’s older, mommy will help her start her own,” Hastings said.
The truck still has several dates to keep during May, and the monthly Food Trucks at the Fountain event on May 28 will be its last time out in Wichita.
To find Brown Box Bakery in the meantime, check the truck’s Facebook page.
