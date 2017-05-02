What are Wichita’s hottest, spiciest, most pain-inducing dishes?

Her lips, she said, had turned into hell’s gates.
Her saliva was now lava.
She’d like to tell you tell you more about how hot the hot chicken she’d just eaten was, but that was impossible. Her mouth was dead.
“Ordering The Reaper was a mistake,” she wrote.
This descriptive passage recently appeared on a Facebook page called Wichita Restaurant Review, and it’s author had just tried the hottest hot chicken available at the new Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., 3425 E. Douglas. The restaurant’s menu describes The Reaper it as being “for those who ain’t got no soul.”
Some people love spice. The hotter the food, the better. For men, being able to tolerate hot food seems to serve as an indication of their manliness. For sane people like me, hot-as-heck foods are meant to be avoided, and people who can tolerate them are meant to be pitied.
I’m trying to compile a list of Wichita’s hottest, spiciest foods.
I’m not talking about dishes that “have a kick.” I’m talking about foods that are so hot, they make you sweat, swear and wonder if your eyes are bleeding. And if you’re someone who enjoys that hellish sensation, I want to talk to you.
Go to my Facebook page, Dining with Denise, and leave your nomination. My goal is to compile a list of Wichita’s most tongue-searing dishes to serve as a guide – or maybe as a warning.
Comments