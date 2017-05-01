Wichita restaurant makes a change to its popular $1 sub day

Warning: You may see long lines snaking out of your favorite Jimmy John’s sub shop on Tuesday.
But this year, you won’t see them at lunch.
As part of its annual Customer Appreciation Day, the sandwich chain is offering its $1 sub promotion, but this year, it’s made a significant change. You can’t get the subs over the lunch hour like you could in the past. The deal is good only from 4 to 8 p.m. this time.
There’s a one-sandwich-per-person limit, though people can go through the line as many times as they want. Only sandwiches No. 1 through No. 6 plus BLTs and Slims are being offered for $1. Customers must go into the store – the deal isn’t available at the drive-through.
Wichita has Jimmy John’s at 517 N. Hillside, 3300 N. Rock Road, 340 N Rock Road, 10758 W. 21st St. and 7325 W. Taft.
