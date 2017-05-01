‘Life-changing chicken’ arrives in Wichita today

Today is opening day for Slim Chickens, the new fast-casual chicken restaurant at 2313 N. Greenwich, near 21st and Greenwich.
And local owner Mark Killeen says this won’t be the last Slim Chickens that Wichita gets.
“We certainly look at this market as having a minimum of three and potentially four or five,” he said.
The restaurant chain, based in Fayetteville, Ark., serves fried chicken tenders, wings and breasts and features dipping sauces in flavors like cayenne Ranch, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, Buffalo and more. Customers order their food at the counter and then wait for it to be delivered to them.
Killeen said that what makes the chicken “life changing,” a slogan the restaurant uses, is that it’s made fresh with each order.
“There’s just something about frying it in a commercial-grade fryer,” he said. “It’s breaded right then and there with our recipe then tossed and fried in 30 seconds and it’s out of the fryer and on your plate in front of you. That’s pretty unique when it comes to this type of food, which often may have sat there for a while.”
His favorite menu item, Killeen said, is the chicken tenders, and he always gets them with the cayenne Ranch dipping sauce. He said he likes the way the coolness of the Ranch and the kick of the cayenne work together.
Another highlight, he said, is the restaurant’s jarred desserts. One is a strawberry shortcake/cheesecake hybrid that’s layered in a real Mason jar, which customers get to keep.
See the complete Slim Chickens menu here.
The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page. And if anyone goes today, let me know what you think.
