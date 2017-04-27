Want a sweeter, slower life in the Flint Hills? She has a deal for you

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Flint Hills Market and Bakery to close Pause 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 2:05 Nico Hernandez watch party at the Riverside Cafe 0:37 Norton The Pug reviews Doo-Doggy treats 3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke 1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie 0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out 1:47 Brownback says he's "heartened" by Trump tax plan 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 2:18 Wichita chosen to host 2021 NCAA Tournament Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

At the end of business on Saturday, April 29, 2017, Judy Mills will close the doors on the three-story beauty that she and her husband spent four years renovating in Florence, Kansas. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com