West Wichita getting another breakfast restaurant

West Wichita is about to get another breakfast restaurant.
Paul Cohlmia, who owns Wichita’s three existing Riverside Cafes, will open his fourth on Monday in half of the former Auntie Mae’s Cafe space at 9129 W Central, near Central and Tyler.
The new Riverside Cafe will have the same menu and hours as Cohlmia’s others, though at 140 seats, this will be his biggest restaurant, he said. Like the others, the new restaurant also will be decorated with chalkboard paint where the staff can list menu items.
Its hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Cohlmia said that the Central and Tyler intersection is a high-traffic one, and many of his west-side customers who now drive to Riverside have thanked him for opening closer to them.
“They’re going to quite pleased they don’t have drive that far,” he said.
Cohlmia also owns the original Riverside Cafe at 739 W. 13th St., Riverside Cafe South at 2539 W. Pawnee and Riverside Cafe Derby at 824 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby.
