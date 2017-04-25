Popular Wichita pizzeria adding lunch hours starting this weekend

When he first opened his Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria at 1706 E. Douglas last fall, Robert McMullin decided it would be a dinner-only place.
The main problem: His dough takes three days to ferment, and he wasn’t sure he could keep up with production for both lunch and dinner crowds.
But after pleas from devoted customers, McMullin has come up with a compromise. Starting on Friday, he will start opening the restaurant for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays. The new hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays.
The menu will be the same at lunch as it is at dinner.
Piatto, which recently earned my first four-star review in seven years, serves pizza made Naples-style with a light and airy crust and simple ingredients. The pizzas are topped with cured meats and unusual ingredients like lemon zest and pistachios.
For more information, visit www.piattoict.com.
Comments