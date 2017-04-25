You can now take your dog out to dinner in Wichita

You’ll have the chicken fried steak. Spot will have the Ham Barker Helper.
Wichita’s first dog-friendly restaurant, Fetch Bistro at 7718 E. 37th St. North, is adding dinner hours starting on Friday.
The restaurant, which opened last fall, has until now kept only breakfast and lunch hours. But owners Greg and Pamela Buss said that they were hearing from several customers that it was too hard to get their dogs to the restaurant during the daytime hours.
Doggie diners are allowed not only on the restaurant’s spacious outdoor patio but also in the back section of its indoor dining room. There’s even a dog section on the menu, with dog dishes like fur balls (rice-spiked meatballs).
“Every day, we get people asking us when we’re going to open in the evening,” Greg Buss said.
Starting on Friday, Fetch will extend its hours until 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Its new hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
They’ll be offering nightly specials like meatloaf, chicken and noodles, or steak. They’ll also carry over some breakfast and lunch items into the dinner service, like build-your-own scrambles, chicken fried steaks, soups, salads and more.
Greg Buss also wants to make it clear that you don’t have to have a dog to dine in his restaurant. There’s a large section in the front for people who don’t want to eat with animals.
For more information, visit Fetch’s Facebook page.
