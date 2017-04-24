Dining With Denise Neil

April 24, 2017 3:13 PM

Crawfish, Cajun tunes aplenty at weekend festival

By Denise Neil

Fat Tuesday was weeks ago, but the crawfish are still boiling and the Zydeco tunes are still playing at Prairie Pines, the venue and farm at 4055 Tyler Road.

This weekend is the venue’s annual Mudbug Madness event, which features an old-fashioned all-you-can-eat crawfish boil and Cajun buffet served by Culinary Catering followed by live music from the Mudbugs Cajun & Zydeco Band. A dance party is inevitible.

It’s from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature a cash bar. Tickets are $39.95 a person and are available at https://prairie-pines.ticketleap.com. For more information, call 316-303-2037.

