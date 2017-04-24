Kansas kid to appear on ‘Chopped Junior’ cooking show

Teaching your kids to cook can pay off, as Kansas sixth-grader Zach Baer will prove on Tuesday night.

The sixth-grader from Fort Leavenworth will appear on the Food Network show “Chopped Junior” on Tuesday night. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Cable Channel 40 and 2040.

Zach, 12, told his local newspaper, the Fort Leavenworth Lamp, that his mom has always included him when she prepared family meals, and he found he enjoyed it. He’s been cooking since he was 3 years old, he said.

He couldn’t give any details about his episode but said it involved fried foods.

“Chopped Junior,” hosted by Ted Allen, features four young chefs competing for a chance to win $10,000. The show’s website describes Tuesday’s episode like this:

“The young competitors celebrate fried food in each round and whip up some deep-fried delights for the judges, chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Rebecca Lang and actor Zachary Quinto. The first round kicks off with a popular Southern beverage and seafood. The heat builds in the second round, when the kids get to pair the ‘caviar of the South’ with a savory batter. Then, the dessert round reveals that almost everything can be fried, including ice cream.”

Baer will hang out at a Fort Leavenworth pizza restaurant, The Grinders High Noon, for a watch party on Tuesday. He worked with the restaurant’s chefs creating a dinner feature for the evening.