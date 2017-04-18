Tax Day specials and freebies offered today in Wichita

It’s normally April 15, but this year Tax Day is on April 18.

That’s today.

Reduce the sting of one of the most expensive days of the year with these specials at local restaurants. Know of any I’m missing? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

Country Kitchen, 915 E. 53rd St. North: Get a free slice of pie with purchase of an entree on Tuesday.

Sonic Drive-In: Single-patty cheeseburgers are half-price all day on Tuesday. No limit.

Noodles & Company, 7700 E. Kellogg, 3300 N. Rock Road: Customers who order online can take $4 off $10 when they use this code: TAXDAY17

Schlotzsky’s Deli: On Tuesday, customers can get one small The Original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and medium drink.

P.F. Chang’s, 1401 Waterfront Parkway: Customers can get 20 percent off their takeout orders on Tuesday with the takeout promo code TAXDAY.

Hooters, 3151 N. Rock Road: Free kids meals for children 12 and under with a purchase of $10 or more per accompanying adult on Tuesday. Dine-in only.

Scooter’s: Those who have a Scooter’s app get a free small coffee on Tuesday.