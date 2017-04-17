Win tickets to Friday’s Cutthroat Cookoff fundraiser at The Hudson

The second annual Cutthroat Cookoff fundraiser is happening on Friday at the fancy new Wichita venue The Hudson, and I have two sets of tickets to give away.
Those who win the tickets will get to watch the event, which pairs local chefs and celebrities for a live cooking competition, and will have access to a Cajun dinner buffet provided by Blue Moon Caterers and one free adult beverage each.
If you want to win, you just have to go to my Facebook page, Dining with Denise, and comment on my post about the giveaway. (If you want to give the page a “like” while you’re there, I’d be ever so grateful.) I’ll randomly pick two winners at noon on Wednesday from all the comments on the post.
Among the chefs who have signed up for the event are James McBride of Newport Grill, Cynthia Wilson of Parsnipity Cafe and LumpiaPalooza Food Truck, and Georgia Shook of Kansas Star Casino. They’ll be randomly paired with local celebrities like Fidelity Bank President Aaron Bastian, City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams and KFDI personality Carol Hughes. Each team must prepare dishes lives using secret ingredients, and the audience can pay to put crazy roadblocks in their paths. A panel of judges, which includes me, will pick the best dish.
The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Hudson, 508 S. Commerce. Tickets are $60 a person and available at www.eventbrite.com.
