New Wichita lumpia business starts selling its wild flavors Tuesday

You are invited to a LumpiaPalooza on Tuesday.

That’s when Wichita’s newest food truck – and the latest food truck to serve as an expansion of an already established restaurant – is having its grand opening. LumpiaPalooza, an offshoot of Parsnipity Cafe, will be set up and serving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Epic Center, 301 N. Main.

Parsnipity Cafe opened in September inside the the Epic Center, taking over the ground-floor cafe that previously held Toni D’s Too. Owners Cynthia Wilson and her husband, Craig Bjork, noting particular enthusiasm for one of their most popular cafe specialties – lumpia – decided to expand with a food truck focused on it. Lumpia is a fried Filipino-style spring roll, only the Parsnipity staff stuffs them with all kinds of wild sweet and savory fillings, from macaroni and cheese to banana and Nutella.

Wilson and Bjork have set up their new business in the truck formerly used by Township Mobile Cafe, a truck from Lyons that would frequently serve in Wichita. When its owners moved out of state, Parsnipity bought the truck and turned it into their own.

They’ll sell at least 12 varieties of lumpia every time they’re out, but on Tuesday, they’ll have 14, including pepperoni pizza, taco, Mississippi roast, fried pickle, peanut butter cup, lemon blueberry and chocolate chip cookie dough. The truck also will always have a vegan and vegetarian option. Lumpia will cost $2 apiece, and the truck will offer a frequent visitor punch card that allows anyone who buys 10 lumpia to sign the truck.

They’ll also offer a special where customers can get one of each flavor for $25, though the price will change slightly based on availability.

After Tuesday, LumpiaPalooza has several more events booked. It’ll be a part of the Food Trucks at the Fountain event on April 30 as well as the Covenant Presbyterian Flea Market, 1750 N. Tyler, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6. It’ll also be at the Spring Market at the Blue Sky Ranch, 8830 S. Hydraulic in Haysville, on April 29.

For more information, follow the truck’s Facebook Page.