Wichita’s newest craft brewery focuses on German, Belgian beers

Another Wichita home brewer has opened his own brewery.
Or, as he calls it, a “nano brewery.”
Alex Lent is the owner of the new Limestone Beer Co., which is attached to Sweet Allie B’s restaurant at 707 N. Waco. He just started serving his German- and Belgian- style beers earlier this week.
Limestone Beer Co. has seven taps that will always be active, Lent said. Among the beers he’s starting with: a Brett IPA, milk stout, German hefeweizen and a pilsner. He also plans to have, among other beers, a Belgian blonde, a northeast IPA, and lots of sour and funky beer.
His hours will be limited the rest of this month but will expand in May so that he’s open until at least 4 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. When he starts opening later, Sweet Allie B’s will also serve dinner.
Also in May, Lent plans to add a deck in front of the businesses that will extend into the parking lot and will be filled with tables, giving the businesses a more lively look. At the moment, parking is in the back and it’s a little difficult to tell when the restaurant and brewery are open..
Lent has been been making beer at home since 2011, he said. Sweet Allie B’s owner, Allie Tylski, is married to his father-in-law, Ty Tompkins. The two businesses are in adjoining suites, and people who go to eat at Sweet Allie B’s are now able to order a beer to enjoy with their meal.
Lent said his eventual goal is to open a Limestone Beer Co. brewery and restaurant in its own location, possibly in the next couple of years.
