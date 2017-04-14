The cutest, cuddliest thing you can eat this Easter in Wichita

You’ve no doubt encountered food that looked too good to eat.
But have you ever encountered food that was just too darn adorable to eat?
Great Harvest Bread in Wichita is selling the most adorable Easter loaves you’ve ever seen. They’re called Honey Bunnies, and bakers hand craft them using the shop’s honey whole wheat dough. Each one is a little different, but they all have round bodies, floppy ears, sweet tiny feet and twitchy little noses.
The bunnies, which cost $12.95 and are about the size of a loaf of bread, make cute additions to Easter baskets or Easter Sunday centerpieces. This year, the bakery is donating $2 of the price of each bunny sold to the Wichita Children’s Home.
If you want a bunny, you’ll need to call or stop by today and reserve one. Great Harvest at 535 N. Woodlawn is open until 6 p.m., and the number is 316-685-6455.
