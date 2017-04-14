Wichita food truck season underway

Food truck season has officially returned.

How do we know? Because Wichita’s original and largest food truck rally, Food Trucks at the Fountain, will resume its final-Sunday-of-the-month meetups at the WaterWalk on April 30.

But it’s far from the only big food truck event on the books during the next several weeks.

Here’s a list of rallies planned in and around Wichita.

West Wichita Food Truck Rally, Friday: This event, which last year happened at 21st and Ridge, this year will happen at GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Visitors will be able to eat inside the lobby of the church, where food will be provided. Live music will be performed by Edge of Grace. Food trucks in attendance will include Kamayan Truck, B.S. Sandwich Press, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Brown Box Bakery, Big Chill Ice Cream, The Big Apple, Chino’s Parrilla, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs, Songbird Juice Co., Sunflower Espresso and Funky Monkey Munchies.

Food Trucks on Main Street, April 28: This event happens from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 28 in the 200 block of West Main in downtown Valley Center. Food truck rallies go over even bigger in smaller communities, and Valley Center had a hit when it first put on its Main Street rally last fall. This event will include The Food Guy, Gaga’s Grub, The Big Apple, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs, Flying Stove, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big Chill Ice Cream and Sunflower Espresso. The event will also include music, games and face painting.

Food Trucks at the Fountain, April 30: The granddaddy of food truck rallies will be back at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30. At 10 a.m., Sataya Moon Yoga will lead a 90-minute yoga class. The event also will include music from The Travel Guide. Food trucks signed up for the rally are Flying Stove, B.S. Sandwich Press, Brown Box Bakery, Xclusive Booze Truck, The Big Apple, Chino’s Parrilla, Funky Monkey Munchies, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs, Kamayan Truck, Kona Ice, Let’m Eat Brats, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Noble House Hawaiian Plate Lunch, Uno Mas, Hit the Spot, Sunflower Espresso, Songbird Juice Co. and a maiden voyage by the new food truck in town, LumpiaPalooza. Vendors like Blue Baboon Books, The Missing Link and 2 Beatz Boutique also will be there.

The Truck Stops Here, May 7: This annual event is a fundraiser for the Andover Advantage Foundation. This year, it will include a jazz component. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andover Plaza, the corner of Andover Road and Central in Andover, and will feature music by Cool Blue Band and Andover music students. Food will be sold by Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, B.S. Sandwich Press, The Big Apple, Funky Monkey Munchies, Brown Box Bakery and Big Chill Ice Cream. People who pay $20 also can sample craft beer from Third Place, Walnut River, Hopping Gnome, Aero Plains, River City and the Three Rings Brewery. The event is family friendly and will include crafts and jewelry vendors. Admission for those not sampling beer is free.

Off the Hook Food Truck Rally, May 13: This second annual event happens from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Harvey County East Lake Park, 7 miles east of Newton, and will include remote-control vehicle demonstrations, a campfire chat, bounce houses, water games and a movie under the stars. Wichita food trucks participating include Urban Skillet, Kona Ice, LoLo’s Crepes, Espresso Self, Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs and Big Chill Ice Cream. Food trucks from other towns, including Smoke My Meat of Halstead, Hoggs n Doggs of Hutchinson and CF Cookers of Potwin, also will be there.