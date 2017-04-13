New restaurant by Warren Theatre will serve year’s trendiest dish

A unique new restaurant called PokeMix is taking over the spot at 8918 W. 21st St. that recently was vacated by Orange Leaf.
The restaurant is a project between Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood owner John Nguyen and Mimi Lu, a friend who runs a coffee shop in Dallas, and owners hope to have it open by May 5.
PokeMix will serve build-your-own poke bowls that feature raw tuna or salmon mixed with white or brown rice and a choice of toppings like egg, avocado, mango and more. It will also serve poke “burritos” wrapped in seaweed as well as poke nachos on wonton chips.
Poke, which rhymes with okay, is a Hawaiian dish that’s become trendy across the country. It mixes fresh seafood with sauce and vegetables. It’s been growing in popularity in Wichita, and I just wrote a story about other places that already serve it.
The owners are in the process of remodeling the Orange Leaf space. They’ve kept the basic layout but are covering all the surfaces with black and white paint and stylish white tile. People who drive by after dark have likely seen the owners working inside.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. Customers will order at the counter then have their food delivered to them.
I’ll update you more as PokeMix develops, but in the meantime, you can check out pictures of some of their dishes on their Instagram account.
