New Old Town restaurant opens in former Taste and See spot

The Taste and See space that was vacated when that restaurant closed in December has a new occupant.
Blue Fin Sake Bar & Sushi quietly opened late last week at 255 N. Washington. It’s owned by Victoria Nguyen, her husband, Jason Huang, and some partners, and they’ve hired sushi chefs from New York City to work behind the sushi bar.
Nguyen and Huang also own Wichita Granite & Cabinetry, and Huang had always wanted to open a restaurant.
Their menu features lots of fresh sushi plus dishes like fried tonkatsu, chicken katsu, yakisoba and hibachi dishes. You can see the menu on the restaurant’s website, www.bluefinesakebar.com.
The owners gutted the interior of the restaurant, then added lots of granite – of course – and installed a large sushi bar.
“The chefs are really good at getting fresh seafood in,” Nguyen said.
The restaurant also has a full bar, and it specializes in making sake cocktails. The bar stocks eight different types of sake, and one of its cocktails, called Victoria’s Secret, combines ginger beer, sake and vodka with muddled strawberries.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 316-295-4219.
