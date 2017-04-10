New fried chicken chain almost ready to open in northeast Wichita

In the mess of interesting-looking construction going on near Greenwich and 21st, astute observers have noticed a building that’s almost done and looks an awful lot like a future restaurant.
It is.
Slim Chickens, a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant, is getting close to complete at 2313 N. Greenwich, in the spot that sits in between the Chili’s and Subway in front of the big Super Target complex.
And according to the restaurant’s new Facebook page, managers have targeted an opening date: May 1.
This week, they’re working on hiring a crew. Restaurant managers are accepting applications online and also will be at a job fair at Staybridge Hotel, 2250 N. Greenwich, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.
The restaurant chain, which is based in Fayetteville, Ark., serves fried chicken tenders, wings and breasts and features several dipping sauces in flavors like cayenne Ranch, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, Buffalo and more. Customers order their food at the counter and then wait for it to be delivered to them.
Slim Chickens restaurants feature drive-throughs, patios and lots of television sets. More Slim Chickens restaurants are planned for Wichita.
Stay tuned for details about opening day.
Comments