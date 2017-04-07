New in Wichita: Late-late-night food that isn’t pancakes or tacos

The bars close. The hunger sets in. But you can’t face an all-night breakfast or taco place again.
As of April 1, you have another option.
Jacky Chan Sushi at 7820 E. Harry just extended its hours and is welcoming diners from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, when after-hours customers can order from the full menu, which includes sushi, stir fry dishes, pho and more. The restaurant also will serve drink specials during its late-night hours.
The rest of the week, Jacky Chan is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jacky Chan Sushi is owned by Bihn Tran, who once worked as the sushi chef at Kwan Court and whose nickname is Jacky Chan. He originally opened his restaurant at in April 2014 at 4910 E. Central, where Lina’s is now. In October 2015, he relocated to his current spot near Harry and Rock.
For more information, call 316-239-6178.
