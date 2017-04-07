Wichita mom of two gets to set her own hours with new coffee business

There’s a new coffee business in town, and this one is on wheels.
Experienced barista Andi Pugh has recently opened Espresso Self, a coffee trailer that specializes in hot and iced espresso beverages plus coffee, tea and pastries. She’s been parking it at various businesses around town but soon will increase her presence on the food truck scene, attending rallies and other events.
Pugh, who has worked in several coffee shops over the years including Starbucks, said her main motivation for opening her new business was to be able to set her own hours.
“I have two young kids – a toddler and one in grade school – and honestly, I got pretty tired of the typical working hours,” she said.
Pugh and her husband built her mobile shop from scratch. They constructed it on a 4x8 flatbed trailer that Pugh’s father-in-law already had. The results look like a festive garden shed on wheels.
“That’s what customers have loved about it,” she said. “It’s just so cute.”
So far, Pugh has been parking at businesses like Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet, where her husband works, and at Advance Auto Parts on West Central. Her plan is to continue parking her truck at businesses during the week and focus on events and rallies on the weekends. Last weekend, she participated in the Southside Food Truck Rally at the Blood Orchard Vintage Market, 6346 S. Broadway.
Pugh posts her schedule on Saturdays on her Facebook page. Check there to see where you can find the new business.
