Emerson Biggin’s owner adding yet another sports bar to his collection

Just a few months after he announced plans to start running Jerseys Grill and Bar, Emerson Biggin's owner Luis Lopez is adding another east-side bar and grill to his collection.
Lopez and his business partner Heath Marx are working on a deal to buy Blarney Stone from Michelle Lindgren, who in February 2016 opened the Irish-themed sports bar in the former Larry Bud’s space at 2120 N. Woodlawn in Brittany Center. Lopez has been running the business for several weeks and now is in the process of replacing its Irish-themed menu with customer favorites from Emerson Biggin’s – tacos, burgers, sandwiches and the like.
Lopez and Marx closed Blarney Stone down a few days ago to work on the transition and will reopen it on Monday.
In November, Lopez announced that he was planning merge his Emerson Biggin's concept with Jerseys Grill and Bar and its owner, Mitch Lyon. The plan, the two said at the time, was to eventually turn Jerseys into Emerson Biggin's East. But Lopez said he’s since backed off that plan and intends to leave Jerseys name alone.
So does he plan to buy every sports bar in Wichita?
“That’s my plan – before I turn 60,” Lopez said with a laugh.
