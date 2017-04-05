Wichita craft beer events will let you quench your thirst

If you’ve been meaning to try one of Wichita’s ever-multiplying craft breweries, this might be your weekend.
Several sampling events, pub crawls and beer-related activities are planned this weekend and into next week.
Among them:
▪ Golf Pub Crawl: Saturday is the day for this new brewery crawl, which will take place at five local breweries. The crawl is 1-6 p.m., and those who pay $38 to register will get a pub crawl T-shirt and one beer at each of the locations: Third Place Brewing, Hopping Gnome Brewing, Central Standard Brewing and Wichita Brewing Company. Participants will also get a score card, which they are instructed to have marked at each stop. Those who turn their cards in to Third Place by 5:30 p.m. will be entered into a drawing for raffle items. Participants also are encouraged to dress in golf attire. People can get tickets at www.eventbrite.com, and registration is noon-1 p.m. at Aero Plains and 2-4 p.m. at Third Place. Tickets cost $5 more the day of the event.
▪ Beastly Beers, Craft Edition: The first in a series of adult social hours at the zoo happens from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, when ticket holders will be able to sample craft beers from Walnut River, Hopping Gnome, Wichita Brewing Company, Aero Plains, Defiance and Tallgrass. The event will also include a spread of appetizers as well as live music from Stumble Home. Attendees much be 21 or older. Ticket sales end at 8 a.m. on Thursday and are $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. They’re available at www.scz.org under “events calendar.” Other social hour events at the zoo this year are scheduled for June 30, Aug. 12, Sept. 30 and Dec. 9.
▪ WHO Brewery Bus Tour: The Wichita Homebrewers Organization is putting on a brewery tour on Sunday that will hit River City, Walnut River, Aero Plains and Third Place. It starts at noon at River City and ends up back there at 7:10 p.m. Participants will ride in a party bus from brewery to brewery. Tickets are $20 a person for organization members and $25 a person for nonmembers. Tickets are available by visiting www.facebook.com/wichitahomebrewers. Ticket price includes transportation, but participants must buy their own beers on the tour.
▪ Wichita Brewing Company restaurant crawl: The latest promotion from WBC offers people who complete a local pub and restaurant tour a special-edition T-shirt. It started on April 1, and people who drink two WBC beers at 12 local restaurants will qualify for the shirt. They have three months to complete the tour. Punch cards are available at the participating restaurants, which are The Monarch, Pumphouse, YaYa’s Eurobistro, Sabor Latin Bar & Grille, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Hangar One Steakhouse, District Taqueria, Dempsey’s Burger Pub, Public at the Brickyard, The Anchor and both Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria locations.
▪ Hopping Gnome pint night: The brewery at 1710 E. Douglas is making room for new glassware, so starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, people who buy a $6 pint of beer get to keep the glass (while supplies last.)
