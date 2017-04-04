Wichita restaurant will reopen this week after two-month closure

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

0:59 2016: Mumbai Rail Indian Bistro opens in Wichita

1:21 Harrison Ford visits Doo-Dah Diner

2:05 Topsy’s sells more than 100,000 cans of popcorn each holiday season

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car