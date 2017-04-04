Wichita restaurant will reopen this week after two-month closure

After an excruciating February and an unbearable March, April will bring relief for fans of Connie’s Mexico Cafe.
More specifically, Friday, April 7.
That’s the day that the owners of the 54-year-old Mexican restaurant at 2227 N. Broadway plan to reopen their restaurant, which has been closed since the end of January.
“Thank you all for your patience,” the owners wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page today. “Can't wait to see all of your burrito-eating faces.”
Connie’s, famous for its tacos and Monterreys, closed abruptly in late January when inspectors decided that a sagging beam in the kitchen would require an entire ceiling redo. Owner Carmen Rosales and her daughters decided to do some other remodeling while they were at it. Improvements customers will notice include a new tile floor in the back dining room.
The restaurant has been in business since 1963.
