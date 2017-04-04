Favorite east-side chain restaurant closing, but only for a week

Wichita’s east-side On the Border will close for five days later this month, so plan your queso and margarita needs accordingly.
When the restaurant reopens, it will have a bright new look.
The restaurant at 1930 N. Rock Road, which originally opened in 1997, will close its doors to customers starting on April 17 and will reopen on April 22. During that time, construction workers will be putting in a rustic stonework wall, a dramatic new beer-bottle chandelier, colorful chairs and other touches. They’re also adding an open kitchen.
The updates are happening at On the Border restaurants across the chain, which is owned by Argonne Capital Group.
However there’s no plan, said On the Border spokeswoman Catherine Vazquez, to remodel the west-side On the Border this year, though it could get the new look later on. That restaurant opened at 2347 N. Maize Road in 2004.
Comments