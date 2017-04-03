A new Wichita restaurant is serving an underrepresented cuisine

2:05 Topsy’s sells more than 100,000 cans of popcorn each holiday season Pause

1:45 Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

1:01 First flight of Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner

2:11 Two injured in double shooting near Valley Center

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

0:46 School cams catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

1:51 Dandales is closing, but for how long?