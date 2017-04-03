A new Wichita restaurant is serving an underrepresented cuisine

Wichita foodies often complain about the types of cuisine the city doesn’t have. And they generally agree that it could use more authentic Indian fare.
Most of the existing Indian restaurants – Passage to India, Kababs, Deshi Curry and Zaytun – are all within a couple of miles of each other in northeast Wichita. There’s also Mumbai Rail, which opened last April in Union Station downtown.
But a few weeks ago, the south side got a new Indian restaurant, and I’m hearing positive reports from people who have visited.
It’s called New Paradise Biryani Pointe, and it’s in the old Pirate Pete’s Seafood spot at 1648 S. Rock Road. (It’s not related to the Paradise Biryani Pointe restaurant chain that has locations across the country.)
The restaurant is owned by Venkata Padamati, a Wichita entrepreneur who for 10 years has operated cellphone accessory kiosks called Dial N Style in both Towne East and Towne West. He decided to open a restaurant, he said, out of necessity.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t find good, authentic Indian food in Wichita,” he said.
He has friends in the restaurant business in Dallas and Omaha who helped him with a concept and with hiring a chef.
New Paradise features a giant menu that includes curries and tandoori dishes. There’s also a large section of the menu dedicated to “tandoori breads” that are topped or stuffed with various ingredients. The bread choices include naan, kulcha (a type of leavened bread) and paratha (an Indian flat bread.) Peshwari naan, for example, features bread that’s stuffed with dry fruit, almonds, cashews and grapes.
The restaurant is small – it seats only about 17. But Padamati has made a deal to take over the space right next door to him that was previously occupied by a tanning salon. That will add almost 50 more seats, and he could have that ready in about two weeks.
He also serves a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that’s $11.99 on weekdays and $12.99 on weekends. People also can order off the menu from their tables any time. Padamati plans to add beer and wine to his offerings in a couple of weeks.
New Paradise is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.
For more information, call 316-927-3580.
