YaYa’s is the next contender in WBC’s pizza-a-month contest

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

0:59 Police captain describes burglars fleeing, shooting at officers