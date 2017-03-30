YaYa’s is the next contender in WBC’s pizza-a-month contest

Another month, another new pizza dreamed up by another local restaurant.
The next featured pizza in Wichita Brewing Company’s inventive 2017 pizza-a-month series was created by the cooks at YaYa’s Eurobistro, the longtime fine dining restaurant at 8115 E. 21st St.
The pizza will go on sale on Saturday, and it’s a twist on a classic Hawaiian pizza. It’s topped with red sauce, mozzarella, bilbao chorizo, pineapple, Serrano peppers, red onions and mint.
That also means you have only a little time left left to sample the March pizza, created by Carlos O’ Kelly’s, which is titled “KT’s Chingona Pizza” and is topped with slow-braised Mexican brisket plus smoky Diablo sauce, Andouille sausage, sweet pepper bacon, spinach, white cheddar and a drizzle of chipotle-lime fresca.
The contest was dreamed up by WBC co-owner Greg Gifford, who at the beginning of the year invited me and 11 local restauranteurs to invent a pizza that he’ll serve at both Wichita Brewing Company restaurants, 8815 W. 13th St. and 535 N. Woodlawn, throughout 2017.
My pizza, a taco creation topped with crumbled Doritos, was featured in January. February’s pizza was invented by the owners of Public at the Brickyard, was called “The Baby Spice” and was topped with a special-made Douglas Avenue Chop Shop chorizo sausage, a spiced-up house tomato sauce, goat cheese crumbles, shredded Mozzarella, mushrooms and roasted red peppers.
The restaurants participating in the promotion all have owners who are supporters of WBC and/or have WBC craft beer on tap. Whichever pizza has the highest sales at the end of the year wins. The prize is a party at the WBC production facility, complete with beer, for the winner and his or her staff.
