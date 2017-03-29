Wichita breweries, restaurant rank on ‘best-of’ lists

It’s not unusual for Wichita food and beverage businesses to find themselves ranked on best-of-the-best lists.
For one, our city has some pretty good stuff. For another, there are lots and lots of lists out there.
Here are the latest to be recognized:
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, the restaurant inside the Ambassador Hotel at 104 S. Broadway, has been named the Best Steakhouse in Kansas on a list put out by by Tasting Table, a website followed by foodies around the world. The site recently published a list of the best steakhouses in all 50 states, and Siena, which is ably lead by chef Josh Rathbun, was the choice for Kansas.
According to the site, “This elegant chophouse specializes in classed-up Italian standards, like chestnut arancini with crisp Fuji apples and celery root, and rabbit saltimbocca atop cavatelli, plus 12-ounce cuts of prime KC strip and eight-ounce center-cut filets...There's wine aplenty, of course, and a seasonal cocktail program to rival any city-slicking mixology den. And between the debonaire dining room—wingback chairs, temperature-controlled wine displays, dark-wood everything—and the inviting patio seating (not to mention the cozy rooms upstairs), you're in for a long night.”
Also, a list of the 10 Best Breweries in Kansas published by a site called bestthingsks.com names three area breweries. Ranking at No. 2 is Hank is Wiser Brewery at 213 N. Main in Cheney, which the list’s author calls “a small family operated brewery that produces some of the best of the best craft beer.”
Hopping Gnome Brewing at 1710 E. Douglas lands at No. 4 and Central Standard Brewing at 156 N. Greenwood makes the list at No. 8.
Kansas’ No. 1 brewery, according to the list, is Tallgrass in Manhattan.
