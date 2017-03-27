Who's brewing beer at Central Standard? The founders' wives are.

Women can brew beer, too.
And the wives of Central Standard Brewing’s founders have access to all the ingredients and equipment needed to prove it.
On Thursday, Sumer Crane, Emily Boyd and Liz Jackel (wives of Ian Crane, Andy Boyd and Nathan Jackel) will release a beer they made on their own as part of an event called International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day, which coincides every year with International Women’s Day.
The trio got together earlier this month for a brew-a-thon and produced a kiwi hefeweizen they’ve named "Lunacorn." They created it following the theme for this year’s brew day, "Unite Local." All brewers were asked to use local ingredients, and the Central Standard ladies used Kansas wheat. They playfully describe the results as boasting "magical flavors of glitter and rainbows and aromas of cotton candy."
The women will celebrate their new brew at a release party scheduled for 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Central Standard, 156 S. Greenwood. The first 100 people who donate $25 or more to Planned Parenthood at the event will receive a Lunacorn hefe-glass featuring artwork by local artist Hannah Scott. T-shirts also will be available for sale, and 20 percent of the proceeds from sales of Lunacorn beer and merchandise will go to Planned Parenthood.
For information, visit Central Standard Brewing’s Facebook page.
