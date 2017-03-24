Winner of Wichita Restaurant Quiz found answers using Google, her car

Elizabeth Torres is a mom of school-aged twin boys plus an 8-month-old son. So she doesn’t get to eat out too often.
But Torres, the winner of my Dining With Denise Restaurant Quiz, does know how to use Google.
That plus her willingness to drive around and do a little investigating helped her get all 10 questions right and win a $100 gift card.
The online quiz, which I launched on March 3, included 10 tightly-cropped photos snapped at downtown Wichita restaurants. Along with each picture, I offered four multiple-choice answers for where it might have come from.
By the time the deadline for taking the quiz arrived, 1,598 people had done so. Torres was one of only 29 people who got all 10 answers correct, and her name was drawn at random as the winner.
Torres admits she’s never dined in any of the restaurants in the quiz. But she used her computer to Google photos of each one mentioned so she could study details.
There were a few she wasn’t sure about. On those, she drove downtown to take a closer look at each building.
The answers to the quiz can be found with the accompanying photos. Thanks to everyone who participated. I’ll be doing some more just-for-fun quizzes in the future.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
Comments