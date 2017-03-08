Dining With Denise - The Videos

Dining With Denise Neil

March 8, 2017

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

The Barn, a new restaurant in Burrton, sold 10,000 chicken fried steaks off their menu in the first 10 months of being open. Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil drove to Burrton to see what all the fuss is about. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)

Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a journey to find out if pizza you buy at a gas station is as good as some tell her it is. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

Episode 3: The Wichita Eagle's Denise Neil visits a couple of area restaurants that specialize in gigantic portions of food that few people could eat by themselves. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)

Dining with Denise: Biscuits and Gravy made with love

In Episode 2, The Wichita Eagle's Denise Neil heads down to the Doo-Dah Diner to find out what makes a good plate of biscuits and gravy. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)

Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a look at some Wichita restaurants with small properties and big reputations. What makes a good "hole in the wall"? Find out in the first episode of "Dining with Denise." (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

