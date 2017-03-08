Dining With Denise - The Videos

The Barn, a new restaurant in Burrton, sold 10,000 chicken fried steaks off their menu in the first 10 months of being open. Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil drove to Burrton to see what all the fuss is about. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Episode 3: The Wichita Eagle's Denise Neil visits a couple of area restaurants that specialize in gigantic portions of food that few people could eat by themselves. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil takes a look at some Wichita restaurants with small properties and big reputations. What makes a good "hole in the wall"? Find out in the first episode of "Dining with Denise." (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Comments