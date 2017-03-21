Beer, barbecue and bread the focus of new food event at Indian Center

Wichita’s beer and barbecue makers are joining forces this weekend for a new food event at the Mid-America All-Indian Center called BBQ, Bread and Brews.
The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 650 N. Seneca. Ticket holders will get to sample beer from local breweries like Central Standard, Third Place, Hopping Gnome, Aero Plains, Walnut River, Wichita Brewing Company and River City while sampling food prepared by Douglas Avenue Chop Shop, Emerson Biggin’s, Delano BBQ, HOd Wild, Colette’s Catering, Oklahoma Boys BBQ and the Wichita Wagonmasters. Visitors also will get to sample fry bread and bison.
The event, which also will include art vendors and yard games, is open to people ages 21 and older and tickets are $35 and include samples plus a keep-sake mug. They’re available by visiting www.theindiancenter.org or at the BBQ, Bread and Brews Facebook page.
