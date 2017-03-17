New juice bar opens this weekend in College Hill

Wichita’s second Songbird Juice Co. will open this weekend in Clifton Square, but owner Marty Spence is warning that it’s a soft opening, meant for her employees to practice and get used to the new space.
“Just don’t expect fireworks until next week,” she said with a laugh.
The soft opening will start on Saturday morning, and the grand opening will follow on March 25. Hours starting in the morning will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Spence, who opened the first Songbird Juice Co. at 1142 N. Bitting in September 2015, and her husband, Angelo Rodriguez, owner of R Coffee House next door at 1144 N. Bitting, announced in December that they were taking over the tiny, 350-square-foot spot in Clifton Square that previously held Fresh Roast Coffee Co.
Three months later, the space is remodeled in the same cheerful style as the original business, and it’s stocked with many of Spence’s signature items, including cold-press juices, acai bowls and fresh kombucha.
Initially, the couple had planned to offer some of Rodriguez’s signature coffee drinks like high-end pour-overs and cold brews. That’s still in the plans, but they’re starting by offering customers drip coffee using beans from PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. from Topeka.
There’s no seating inside the business, but there’s lots of green space for people to set up picnics, Spence said. She has some ideas for fun outdoor seating but has to find out how feasible they’d be.
As they’ve been working on the shop, Spence said, they’ve met several College Hill neighbors who welcomed them to the neighborhood.
“Everyone seems really excited that we’re going to be here,” she said. “A lot of people say they are grateful that something is going into this space.”
Spence will continue to operate the original Songbird and also will have her food truck out and about starting on April 1.
Follow the Songbird Juice Co. Facebook page for more information.
