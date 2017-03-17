Reminder: Saturday is ‘Flash Dine’ day in Wichita

The weekend for Wichita’s first “Flash Dine” event has arrived. A giant, upscale picnic planned by the Yellowbrick Street Team, a group whose goal is to make Wichita “more livable and lovable” through small-scale efforts, is scheduled to happen Saturday, and there’s still time to get involved.
Here’s how it works: People interested in participating should get on an e-mail list at www.yellowbrickstreetteam.org/ict-flash-dine. At noon on Saturday, people on the list will get an e-mail revealing the location for the event. They’ll be instructed to bring folding tables, chairs and food to the designated spot and set up next to their neighbors for a big community dinner.
Similar events have happened in other cities, including Des Moines.
Organizers are encouraging people to plan to bring tables and chairs instead of blankets to add to the special feeling of the event. They also encourage participants to invite their friends and perhaps even plan potluck-style meals they can share.
