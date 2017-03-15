Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita’s latest free-standing Starbucks opens this week

The new free-standing Starbucks on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus will open at 5 a.m. on Friday.

It sits just north of WSU’s Woodman Alumni Center near 21st Street and Mike Oatman Drive. It will have a drive-through and a patio.

The Starbucks will be the first retail business on the Innovation Campus, though organizers plan an eventual pedestrian mall with more restaurant and retail development.

The new Starbucks will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Wichita State’s campus also recently added another option for on-campus coffee. A new convenience store called Mega-Bytes is now open in the lobby of WSU’s new Experiential Engineering Building. WSU chose Reverie Coffee Roasters, a local shop and roaster owned by Andrew Gough, to supply the coffee to Mega-Bytes. It also sells pastries from Bagatelle Bakery.

It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

