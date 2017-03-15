Corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie on St. Paddy’s menu in Wichita

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you, lads and lasses.
Now, it’s time to eat.
Several Wichita restaurants are adding corned beef and cabbage and other Irish specialties to their menus today. Here’s a list of some of the places you can dine like you’re Irish.
Blarney Breakfast: The 42nd annual Blarney Breakfast, a fundraiser for Rainbows, is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Old Chicago, 7700 E. Kellogg. It’ll include breakfast food, coffee, bagpipers and Irish dancers. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.rainbowsunited.org.
Adrian’s, 2121 N. Rock Road: On Friday and Saturday, this Mediterranean restaurant will be serving corned beef and cabbage topped with a green brandy peppercorn sauce as well as an Irish beef stew with mashed potatoes. The restaurant also will have Guinness, green beer and live Irish music.
The Artichoke, 811 N. Broadway: This Irish-themed bar will serve Mulligan stew and green beer on Friday. Also on Friday, an Irish talent show will start at 4 p.m., and the Knocknasheega Celtic Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover will again be $4 that day.
Blarney Stone Pub Sports Bar and Restaurant, 2120 N. Woodlawn: This Irish-themed bar will serve several Irish specialties all day on Friday, including corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, bangers and mash, fish and chips and more. It’ll also offer several drink specials. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dockum, in the basement of the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway: The local speakeasy is putting on a “Taste of Ireland” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday that will include a small-plate tasting with dishes like Irish stout sausage and mini-sheperd’s pie. It’s $40 a person or $65 with cocktail pairings. Reservations are required by e-mailing DocSangers@Dockum.com.
Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas: This local brewery is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday and will have Irish music by The Route starting at 7 p.m. and Irish Red beer on tap. Admission is free.
Jimmie’s Diner, 2121 N. Tyler, 3111 N. Rock Road and 1519 S. George Washington Blvd.: All three locations will serve corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie on Friday. Throughout March, they’re serving shamrock shakes made with lime sherbet.
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas: This new Union Station restaurant will offer Irish specials from Saturday through Friday, including Irish “Disco Fries” topped with corned beef, Guinness gravy and Irish cheddar; a lavosh topped with corned beef, cabbage and havarti; and shepherd’s pie. Drink specials will include Irish coffee, Irish beer and specialty cocktails like the Fuzzy Leprechaun, made with peach schnapps, vodka, curacoa, orange juice and pineapple juice.
O’Malleys, 2405 W. 31st St. South: This south-side bar and restaurant is roping off the parking lot for a big Friday party that will last from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. They’ll serve corned beef and cabbage all day.
Rain, 518 E. Douglas: The bar will celebrate on Friday with a corned beef and cabbage lunch special and drink specials like $5 Bushmills and Guinness cans.
Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: On Friday, the Shamrock will have corned beef and cabbage from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s $10 a plate.
Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: This cafe will offer corned beef and cabbage and other Irish specialties like fish and chips and Guinness pot pie Monday through Friday. Corned beef and cabbage also will be on the brunch buffet on Sunday.
Walt’s All-American Bar and Grill, 5534 W. Central: The bar will serve corned beef and cabbage all day on Friday.
Walt’s East, 7732 E. Central: Walt’s is serving its traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for $12.99 a person from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Bagpipers also will visit throughout the evening.
