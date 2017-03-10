Dining With Denise Neil

March 10, 2017 2:19 PM

Tuesday is ‘Pi Day,’ so pizza is only $3.14159265359

By Denise Neil

Math geeks and pizza fiends unite.

On Tuesday, also known as March 14, also known as 3/14, also known as “Pi Day,” local Il Vicino restaurants will be selling their full-sized margherita pizzas for $3.14159265359 each. (They’re willing to round down to $3.14.)

A nine-inch margherita pizza, which is topped with cheese and fresh-chopped basil, is usually $7.50 – more than twice that price.

On the off-chance you don’t understand this π promotion, “pi” is 3.14, the the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Number devotees love pi, and it’s not unusual for March 14 to be celebrated as “Pi Day,” with specials featuring pizza pies and baked pies.

Wichita’s Il Vicino restaurants are at 4817 E. Douglas and 2132 N. Rock Road.

Know of any other pi day deals? Let me know at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

